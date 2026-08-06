Syracuse neighborhood mourns 2 girls killed in e-scooter accident

SYRACUSE, Utah — A Syracuse school is sharing a message of mourning, along with grief resources, after two students were killed in an electric scooter accident.

The two 13-year-old girls died Wednesday after being struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of Banbury Drive and Heritage Parkway. The driver stayed on the scene of the accident and is cooperating with the police investigation, which is still underway.

Hours after the accident, rows of flowers sat next to a makeshift memorial to remember the girls.

“I’ve gotten to know so many people just standing here, so I think that everyone’s pulled together to just have a moment for the girls," said Taylor Page, who was visiting the memorial.

"We have a lot of neighborhood friends the same age," she shared. "They’re always in our cul-de-sac, just hits a little too close to home.”

In a letter Thursday, Syracuse Junior High School principal Pat Limas said the school's "hearts are with the families, friends, and all those affected by this tragedy."

While not identifying the girls, Limas acknowledged that many who attend or work at the school would be affected by their deaths.

"The loss of two young lives will be felt deeply throughout our school and community," he wrote. "We are grateful to be part of a caring and compassionate community that comes together to support one another during difficult times."

Pickup truck strikes, kills two 13-year-old teens riding electric scooter:

Pickup truck strikes, kills, two 13-year-old teens riding electronic scooter

Limas implored parents to talk with their children about how they're feeling after the fatal accident, and to share their own "thoughts and feelings about grief" to reassure them.

"Grief affects everyone differently, and students may experience a wide range of emotions as they process this loss," wrote Limas.

Counselors and mental health professionals will be at Syracuse Junior High School when the new school year begins on Aug. 20, and will be available for any student. In addition, the school also shared resources available to students before school begins.

