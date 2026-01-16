The party's over at Utah indoor playzones, leaving unhappy parents, kids

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Parents who showed up to a popular Centerville indoor playground Friday with memberships in hand or parties planned instead found a sign saying the location was permanently closed

“I was shocked, obviously, that it was closed so soon. With no notice,” said Madison Jorgensen.

Jorgensen comes to the Centerville Coconut Cove location a few times a week, where kids play on slides, tunnels and other obstacles.

“We had a month membership there, and our month isn’t even up," she said. "So we were just surprised to see that it was closed. We go there so often,”

Jorgenson likes keeping her son, Grayson, busy.

“I mean, how do you really explain to a four-year-old that a business is permanently closed and you don’t know why?” she asked.

According to his mother, Grayson looks forward to every Coconut Cove visit.

“He just keeps thinking it’s going to reopen, but I keep telling him no, it’s closed for good.”

A post made to a Facebook group about the closing received a lot of attention, with many wondering whether they'll get their money back.

Miranda Morgan had planned her daughter's birthday party for Coconut Cove next weekend.

“I would’ve showed up to their doors, party-ready with everything, had my friend not told me,” Morgan said.

We reached out to Coconut Cove but received no reply, but the company's website said that while its Logan location remains open, the Centerville and Vineyard locations are closed for good.

“They should just refund everybody their money, that’s what I would expect,” Morgan said.

Thankfully, Morgan was able to book another venue for her daughter's party.

“Kangaroo Zoo, they definitely pulled through for us," she said. "They’re great,”