Utah farmers hope fall moisture signals better days ahead

LAYTON, Utah — After a year marked by drought, frost, and rising costs, Utah farmers now look at recent rain and snowfall as signs of hope for the year ahead.

Farmers across the state said 2026 brought a series of challenges that affected crops and profitability, making moisture heading into winter especially welcome.

"We started with a winter that was less than exciting," said Tyson Roberts, Davis County farmer and Utah Farm Bureau VP. "We had a late frost that hurt a lot of the vegetable production."

According to Utah Farm Bureau President Valjay Rigby, farmers have faced obstacles throughout the year; many are outside their control.

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As rain moved into Utah and snow began falling at higher elevations, agricultural leaders shared how the moisture provides optimism. Snowpack plays a critical role in supplying water to farms throughout the valleys during the growing season.

"Anytime we get moisture like this in the fall, we're optimistic for next year," Rigby said. "We are planting out winter wheat. It's growing and greening up with today's rainy weather. So, we're optimistic we'll have a good harvest next year."

In Davis County, Roberts explained how drought conditions over the past several years contributed to lower crop yields.

"There's been years like that in our family's history," Roberts said. "Just trying to do your best and be positive. The fact that it's raining, and we're getting a lot of rain right now is a really good start to the water year, so we're optimistic."

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Even as one harvest season wraps up, preparations for the next are already underway. Roberts said he plans to begin planting garlic next week.

"I talk about the end of seasons, but it seems like farming is just a circle," Roberts said. "You're already getting ready for the next thing."

As Utah farmers head into winter, many hope fall moisture will lay the groundwork for a stronger, more productive 2027.