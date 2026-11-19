KAYSVILLE, Utah — Following historic and medal-winning performances at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the U.S. women's bobsled team is now headed to a World Cup event in Austria — but when one of their sleds was in need of repair, they trusted a group of Utah students and their instructor to get the job done.

Layne Moffitt, a longtime instructor at Davis Technical College in Kaysville, recently got an Olympic-level challenge from the coach of the U.S. women's bobsled team.

"Saying, 'Hey, we had an incident; we've got to have these bobsleds, have this bobsled repaired by Thursday. Would you be able to do that?'" Moffitt said.

Moffitt accepted the challenge, then he and his students got to work repairing a partially crushed corner in the nose cone.

"So they're sanding off any of the excess or rust fibers. And then we will lay out some pre-fab carbon fiber material to fill in the gaps, bring it flush to the overall surface of that nose cone," Moffitt said.

With the sled needing to be ready by Thursday, the clock is ticking.

"We'd love to have more time, but we want to help the team," said Moffitt. "They have a time crunch, and so we want to rise to the occasion!"

The students call it a golden, hands-on opportunity.

"It's been super cool! I never thought I was going to be able to work on a U.S. bobsled while I was still in school," Davis Tech student Lily Stringham said.

"I think it's just a really cool experience, just wrapping up my time at Davis Tech and I get to work on a bobsled that is going to help with the US bobsled team," added Davis Tech student Tanner Neslen.

The sleds have a global reach.

"I mean, they go worldwide; these sleds are going to be shipped off to Austria on Thursday for the World Cup competition," Moffitt said.

The U.S. women's bobsled team opens their 2026-2027 World Cup season in Innsbruck, Austria, later this month.

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