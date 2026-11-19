SANDY, Utah — An all-clear has been given after a bomb threat at the Home Depot store in Sandy forced police to evacuate the location for safety reasons on Thursday.

Sandy Police said the threat was called in to the Home Depot at 9570 Highland Drive at 9:30 a.m.

Police did not believe there was a credible threat, but evacuated the store out of an abundance of caution during a police K-9 security sweep.

The all-clear was given shortly after police found nothing concerning, and the store has reopened.

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