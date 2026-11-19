WEST HAVEN, Utah — Just like Top Gun needs a Maverick, we need a Cool School! This week, we’re heading to Mountain View Junior High in West Haven, home of the Mavericks.

"I think the school is actually pretty cool because of all the friends you can hang out with," said Jimmie, whose dad nominated Mountain View Jr. High to be Fox 13 News' Cool School.

Now in its third year, Mountain View Junior High has quickly become a special place for students and the surrounding community. The school is built around three core values: empathy, community and grit — values students and staff work to put into practice every day, and something that really comes alive during the holidays.

"One thing I'm really excited for is our absolute favorite thing we do here at Mountain View is our Christmas carnival," said SBO President Vienna. "We have done it every year for 3 years, and it just brings our community so close together."

The school also puts an emphasis on student leadership and making sure every student feels supported. Through programs like Hope Squad, students have a place to share how they’re feeling and find someone they can turn to. Student mentoring also gives students opportunities to help their classmates with assignments and make sure everyone feels welcome.

Staff members recognize students who demonstrate the school’s core values through positive reinforcement like Mav Bucks, encouraging them to show what it means to be a Maverick both inside and outside the classroom.

As our Cool School of the Week, Mountain View Junior High also received a donation from Granite Credit Union to help kick-start its fundraising efforts for the Christmas Box House, giving students another opportunity to make a difference in their community.

We want to teach our kids how to be part of the community," said Mountain View Jjr High Principal Matthew Patterson. "Thank you for celebrating us being a cool school; we think we are."

Know a school doing something special? Nominate them to be our next Cool School of the Week by sending an email to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or filling out the nomination form here.