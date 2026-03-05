Will 'Warriors Over the Wasatch' Air Show be canceled due to Iran conflict?

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — One of the most popular events in Utah may be in jeopardy of cancellation due to the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East.

The "Warriors Over the Wasatch" event is scheduled for June 27-28 at Hill Air Force Base in Davis County. Held every other year, the air show draws tens of thousands of visitors who enjoy getting up close looks at military jets and watching aerial acts such as the Air Force Thunderbirds.

While the show is still three months away, there may be concerns about it taking place in 2026 as the U.S. military continues to focus on Iran.

Two air shows in California have already been canceled because of circumstances in the Middle East, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Naval Air Facility El Centro and Naval Air Station Lemoore announced earlier this week that their March shows featuring the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels have been called off due to the Iranian conflict.

"This was not an easy decision. We know how much our community has been looking forward to this event," wrote Naval Air Facility El Centro. "Our team has worked hard alongside performers, partners, and volunteers to plan a safe and memorable show. However, in light of heightened security considerations, cancellation is necessary to ensure the safety of our personnel, performers, and the public."

The big difference between the canceled California shows and the Hill Air Force Base event is that there are still three months for tensions to die down before the Utah event.

FOX 13 News reached out to Hill Air Force Base to learn if any discussions have taken place regarding the scheduling of the "Warriors Over the Wasatch" air show, but officials have yet to respond.