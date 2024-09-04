Does Utah law allows parents to be charged for child gun deaths?

SALT LAKE CITY — This week's tragic incident in which an eight-year-old accidentally shot and killed himself has raised questions about where Utah law stands on such cases.

Monday's incident occurred while the boy was outside a convenience store in Lehi, waiting in his family's car while his parent was inside.

The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence points out that Utah does not have laws that penalize people for not securing unattended firearms.

"These laws help to encourage adults and parents to store firearms more safely around children," said Kelly Drane, research director for the Giffords Law Center. "Research has shown time and time again that these laws are effective in preventing unintentional injuries among children."

The Giffords Center was created to try to prevent such deaths. It is led by former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot in an assassination attempt in 2012 that left her with a severe brain injury.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, who is not involved in this case, offered his perspective about how prosecutors can hold parents responsible under current law.

"When there's a level of negligence or lack of oversight which rises to a level to criminal culpability, we'll also criminally charge them for either negligent homicide or a child abuse allegation depending on what those facts are," Gill said.

There's no word on whether prosecutors in Utah County will file charges in the Lehi case.