Community in shock after child dies from accidental shooting in Utah County

LEHI, Utah — The community is reeling and wondering what happens next after another Utah County child died by a self-inflicted shooting Monday night.

The Lehi Police Department said an 8-year-old boy fatally shot himself while his parent was inside the store.

"I didn't hear the gunshot, but I heard a woman screaming," said Nicholas Dailey.

Dailey works at the restaurant next door. He went outside and saw the scene unfold.

"I got asked so many times about what happened," said Dailey. "Kind of tough explaining it over and over to people."

"There could not be a worst outcome. My condolences to the family, my condolences to the mother. This is just a horrible, horrible situation," said attorney Susanne Gustin.

Gustin said that in situations like this, a parent could be charged with negligent homicide.

"She may not even be charged just because the prosecutor doesn't feel like he or she is going to be able to get a conviction in the case," explained Gusin.

The charges are determined in a case-by-case basis.

In Santaquin less than two weeks ago, a five-year-old fatally shot himself with a 9mm handgun he found in his parents' bedroom. The detective told FOX 13 News that it was a tragic incident and they would not be pursuing charges.

Last month, a 3-year-old in Magna took his mother's firearm off the shelf and shot himself in the foot. The child had surgery at Primary Children's Hospital.

Last week, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced the toddler's mother now faces an aggravated child abuse charge, a third-degree felony.

"In a third-degree felony, you're looking at zero-to-five [years] in the Utah State Prison," said Gustin.

“This is an incident that could have taken a deadly turn. We are very fortunate that this child will recover following emergency surgery. I hope this serves as a reminder to everyone to secure their firearms and be mindful of who could have access to them,” said Gill in a statement.

Over twenty years ago, a Utah parent was charged for their role in their child's accidental death. The aftermath has since become a memorable case in the local legal community and beyond.

In 2000, a Park City toddler wandered off after he was left alone in his father's truck. After multiple days of searching, the two-year-old boy was found dead in the mountains.

His father pleaded no contest to negligent homicide and was sentenced to thirty days in jail, but died by suicide before he could serve the sentence.