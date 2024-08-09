Dog found shot in face now recovering in La Verkin animal shelter

LA VERKIN, Utah — A lovable dog name Scooby is need of treatment and a family after being found shot in the face and left for dead under a dumpster in La Verkin.

Since being discovered on June 17, Scooby has undergone two reconstructive surgeries and is currently recovering at the La Verkin Animal Shelter. Unfortunately, he has other complications due to bullet fragments left in his body and will need to have a third surgery.

It's not known who shot the adorable pup, but while the animal shelter is giving him all the love he needs, they need assistance with his costly treatments. A GoFundMe page has been set up, with its goal nearly halfway met.

"From the moment he came into our shelter, he was friendly with every person, child or adult, he was friendly with our dogs that we had in our shelter," said the shelter's Steve Drummond.

Scooby lost two teeth after being shot, and in the next few days he'll get x-rays to see if any other teeth are abscessing. Other than that, his head and face are doing well.

"Hopefully, in a couple weeks, we'll have him in much better shape and ready to be adopted," said Kierra Sturm with the shelter. "He's so neutral and peaceful. Once he feels good, he's going to be the best dog."

The shelter staff said Scooby is a calm dog and know he'd do great with families, older couples, children... whoever is looking to adopt a new best friend.

The focus now is getting him in shape, gain weight and find the perfect family for Scooby.

"We just want to make sure that he's in the best condition possible so that he's successful and the adopters are successful," shared Taunya Rangel with the shelter, "and they know what to expect and they get a full report of what they need to watch out for."