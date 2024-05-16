Driver possibly fixing flat tire struck, killed on SR-201

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver who had left their vehicle to possibly fix a flat tire was struck and killed Thursday on State Road 201 in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the driver was heading east near Bangerter Highway when they stopped in the left lane. As they were out of the vehicle, another vehicle struck the driver.

According to the UHP, the driver, who was the only person in their vehicle, died at the scene.

It's not know why the driver left their vehicle, but it's believed they were attempting to replace a flat tire.

Eastbound traffic on SR-201 is currently closed, with traffic being diverted off Bangerter Highway. The closure is expected to last up to 2 hours.