Easter 2025: How religious are Utahns & Americans these days?

SALT LAKE CITY — On one of the most religious days of the year, parishioners packed into local churches across the Beehive State.

That even included the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah, where a massive non-denominational Christian Easter service was held.

On this significant day, FOX 13 News dove into the data on where Utahns and Americans stand when it comes to religion. We also spoke to folks with all different perspectives.

According to the latest numbers from the Pew Research Center, more and more people consider themselves unaffiliated when it comes to religion.

In Utah, 63 percent of adults identified as Christian when asked last year. Of those, 50 percent said they are Latter-day Saints, about 9 percent Protestant, and about 4 percent Catholic.

Thirty-four percent of adults in Utah last year said they identified as religiously unaffiliated — a number that’s been growing. The largest group of people falling away from religion was those between 18 and 30 years of age.

Nationwide, the Pew Research Center shows that nearly 36 percent identify as Protestant, 29 percent Catholic, and 2 percent LDS. Twenty-nine percent say they are religiously unaffiliated.

"I’m not [religious] anymore," said Michael, talking to FOX 13 as he went on a walk with Madi and their dog. "I grew up Jewish, but I’m not really affiliated with any religion now."

"Both of us grew up religious, [but] neither one of us are religious anymore," Madi added.

Madi says the nationwide numbers on religion ring true with her experience.

"Lots of people getting out for Easter, and then see you again at Christmastime," she said.

Logan, a student at the University of Utah, said she woke up and went to church this morning.

"Honestly a lot of my friends, at least the people I’m around, do go to church a lot," she said.

But she said she believes they’re in the minority on campus.

"Just like the circle I’m in... I kind of see that, yeah," Logan said.

"I think a lot of college students have a hard time getting to churches and stuff, just because of transportation," added fellow U of U student Jacob.

Jacob said he knows that not a lot of his peers, for one reason or another, don’t continue attending the church they may have grown up going to.

"A lot of people are trying to get out there, especially on Easter and kind of just show their faith."

And they poured in on this Easter Sunday at local churches, including The Well’s special Easter services at the U.

"A lot of people have what we call 'church hurt,'" said a spokesperson for The Well, a non-denominational Christian church located in Sandy. "Normally on a Sunday, we have four services. We wanted everyone under one roof today, so we rented the Huntsman Center. We will find a way to squeeze people in!"

She spoke on behalf of the church’s "next steps" chapter, which welcomes guests and first-timers with more on what they offer.

"We say, 'Come as you are.' We’re not going to be perfect either, but we are going to be saved by grace," she said. "We’re seeing a lot of college students who are wanting to do something different in life, something bigger."

Deborah Hanley attended Easter services with The Well and said there are a number of people there who, like her, don’t want to be a part of a particular religion any longer but still wanted a connection with God.

"I’m just very happy where I’m at. This church here has brought me so much, and I just never thought I’d find the lord like I have," she said.

Deborah grew up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but left in recent years, looking for something different.

These more non-traditional options are growing — like The Well’s current construction on a new, larger facility for Sunday services in Sandy.

"We just got a new building and we’re probably going to outgrow that one, too," the church's representative said.

Crowds were also seen pouring into the historic Presbyterian and Catholic churches located right next to each other on Salt Lake City’s South Temple Street.

"Easter is a very important day for everyone because it’s the day the Lord rose from the dead," said Johnny Murray from Salt Lake.

Murray says he sees people falling away, but he wants everyone to know they can always come back.

"We all want to come together and unite, be together as just one big happy family under the same umbrella," he said.

The percentage of "unaffiliated" in Utah was higher than the national number — 34 vs. 29.

"I think that’s wonderful, because those are the people we pray for. You know, you pray for the ones that hurt you and you pray for the ones you want to join that circle," Murray said.

According to the latest numbers from the Pew Research Center, 63 percent of Americans identify as Christian, but if the trends continue over the next couple of decades, that number is expected to be less than half.