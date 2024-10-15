Police address rumors surrounding woman's death as investigation continues

ROOSEVELT, Utah — As the investigation into a Utah woman's death last week continues, the local police department is assuring the public that there is no need to be concerned for their safety.

One week ago, on Oct. 7, Kimberly Hyde was reported missing by her husband. The couple lived in Roosevelt, Duchesne County.

The next day, she was found dead in her car in Vernal, about 30 miles east of Roosevelt.

The Roosevelt City Police Department said Monday that there have been rumors circulating about the case, causing "public concerns." The department said they can't release specific information as they are still investigating. However, Chief Mark Watkins said residents are safe and that there is "no heightened threat to public safety connected with this case."

No details about the cause of Hyde's death, nor the manner in which she was found, have been released. The department said it plans to have more information for the public this week.

"Roosevelt residents remain safe," Monday's announcement read. "We recognize that this has been a challenging time for everyone in our community, and we sincerely appreciate your patience, support, and trust as we continue our work on this case."