Rains, flooding damage Nine Mile Road in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Heavy rains across much of Utah has caused flooding, including Nine Mile Road in Carbon County on Sunday.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office shared photos of road damage caused by flooding on Sunday afternoon.

Crews are currently on the scene to repair road damage.

Drivers are urged to use caution on Nine Mile Road, with the sheriff's office saying high-clearance vehicles may be able to pass, but "conditions can change quickly."

Carbon County Sheriff's Office

"Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide dangerous road hazards," the sheriff's office posted to social media.

The road damage comes as Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for many locations in the state as the remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel move through.