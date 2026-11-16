Uintah County man accused of shooting at man, killing his dog

MAESER, Utah — A Uintah County man has been arrested and faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at another man and killing his dog.

The Uintah County Sheriff's Office responded to calls Saturday of shots being fired in the area near 4800 West Hillside Drive and learned of an altercation between Douglas Newey and the male victim.

Police determined that Newey, 41, had fired four rounds towards the victim, who was standing in the doorway of his camper, during the incident. One of the rounds struck and killed the victim's dog that was inside the camper, and two of the rounds were found inside a nearby trailer where two people live.

After firing at the victim, Newey then fled the scene before he was located at a home in Vernal, where deputies spotted his truck outside. Newey walked outside and told deputies that he was "the one you are looking for," and he was taken into custody.

While being placed inside a patrol vehicle, Newey told deputies that a firearm could be found inside the center console of his truck

Along with the aggravated murder charge, Newey also faces several other charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals and use of drug paraphernalia,