Student injured in Vernal school incident

VERNAL, Utah — A student was injured early Monday after an accident at a Vernal school in which other students were involved.

In an email to parents, Bill Zenner, the Executive Director at The Terra Academy, said the injured student was receiving medical attention, but offered few other details on what occurred.

Several people commented on social media that someone needed to be airlifted from the school, but officials have yet to comment on that information.

"The student is in our thoughts as we remain in touch with the family throughout the day," Zenner wrote.

The Terra Academy is a charter school that serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

FOX 13 News has a team on the way to Vernal and will update this story as more information becomes available.

