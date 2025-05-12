Tanker filled with oil crashes into Wellington home; multiple people hospitalized

WELLINGTON, Utah — A tanker filled with crude oil left the road it was traveling in through the town of Wellington early Monday, crashing into a home and sending multiple people to the hospital.

Just before 6:30 a.m., the tanker was heading eastbound on State Road 6 through the town when it went off the right side of the road and collided with six vehicles parked outside an auto repair shop. The tanker continued through an intersection, hitting a utility pole, fire hydrant and nearby fencing before crashing into the home.

A couple inside the home at the time were struck by the tanker and were airlifted to a nearby hospital, while a 12-year-old boy asleep in the front room of the house was uninjured.

Utah Highway Patrol Photos show aftermath of incident where oil tanker smashed into Wellington home on Monday, May 12.

Two people inside the tanker were also transported to the hospital in moderate and serious condition.

SOUTHERN UTAH Golf cart crash sends Utah 9-year-old to the hospital in critical condition Michael Martin

The conditions of the couple inside the home were not made available.

Utah Highway Patrol Photos show aftermath of incident where oil tanker smashed into Wellington home on Monday, May 12.



Wellington is a town just southeast of Price in Carbon County.

Utah Highway Patrol has yet to release any information on what caused the tanker to leave the road and crash into the home.

Utah Highway Patrol Photos show aftermath of incident where oil tanker smashed into Wellington home on Monday, May 12.



Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story