Golf cart crash sends Utah 9-year-old to the hospital in critical condition

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 9-year-old in southern Utah had to be life-flighted to Las Vegas following a crash between a scooter and a golf cart in St. George. Police say the 9-year-old was taken to the hospital in very critical condition.

According to officers, on Sunday, May 4th, at around 2:45 p.m., they were called to the intersection of 2780 East and Flycatcher Drive. That's where they say a 9-year-old on a scooter was hit by a 12-year-old driving a golf cart.

While the 9-year-old was flown to Las Vegas for treatment, police say the 12-year-old in the golf cart wasn't injured.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials for more information and will update this article when we learn more.

