Enjoy the wildflowers in Albion Basin, don't trample them

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — It's a beautiful and popular time of year at Albion Basin up Little Cottonwood Canyon, but there's a way you can take in the beauty of peak season wildflowers while also respecting the area.

Every week, thousands of people descend on the Basin to enjoy the stunning views and wildflowers, but with popularity also comes the risk of over-enjoyment.

"You're not supposed to go off trail and you're not really supposed to pick any of the flowers, but you see people do it," said hiker Carolyn Keys.

As Alta Mayor Margaret Bourke put it, the Basin "is a place of incredible natural beauty that is vulnerable to human destruction."

Bourke and her husband are two of the many people who have spent years working to preserve the beauty and the ecosystem of Albion Basin

"To the extent that we are walking in areas where there are wildflowers, we can prevent those from actually going to seed, and the seed is what's necessary for that to come back next year," the mayor explained.

To protect the flowers from being trampled, the U.S. Forest Service has set up ropes and designated photo places for those trying to snap the perfect photo.

"I'd like everyone to enjoy the flowers, but respect them and also respect who else uses the flowers," said Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest ranger Mark Moehling.

The Forest Service wants the flowers to bloom for generations to come, which is why they're asking people to follow a few simple rules while taking in all the beauty.

"If you're up here, if you could stay on the trail at all times, please don't pick the flowers," explained Moehling, "take all your trash with you, and make sure you read all the signs at the trailhead so you can know how to best behave when you're up there it'd be terrific."