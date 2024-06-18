Evacuations underway at Hazmat 'incident' in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Evacuations are currently underway as firefighters investigate a Hazmat incident near Interstate 15 in South Salt Lake.

Watch LIVE below as crews divert traffic away from Hazmat scene:

Unified Fire said the incident took place in the area of 3900 South and 250 West, which is located just east of the highway. They did not release any information on what may have caused the incident.

Police can be seen diverting eastbound traffic off 3900 South and away from the area.

