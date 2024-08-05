Excessive heat warnings, advisories issued for most of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Summer may be on its last legs, but the hot temperatures associated with the season are still running strong with heat warnings and advisories issued for most of Utah.

Triple-digit temperatures are forecast across the state, with a high of 103 degrees Fahrenheit possible for Salt Lake City on Tuesday, and 109 degrees in St. George.

While historical data shows Salt Lake City averages just one triple-digit temperature day during the entire month of August, that number has already been tripled as of Monday.

All warnings and advisories are now in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The Excessive Heat Warning covers nearly all of northern Utah, as well parts of the southern areas of the state, including St. George and southeastern Utah.

Those who need to be outside should be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion, which include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness. Stay cool, wear loose-fitting clothes and sip cool water to stay safe during the hot weather, experts recommend.