Expungement Summit offers Utahns valuable second chances

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of people looking to clear their records gathered at Delta Center to take part in the Utah Expungement Summit sponsored by the SEG Foundation, along with the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition, Clean Slate Utah and Rasa Legal.

"This is a step forward for so many people across the state of Utah who are ready to engage more meaningfully in the workforce," said Rep. Tyler Clancy (R-Provo).

The summit was a one-stop shop for people to learn if they're eligible for expungement and to start the necessary paperwork to.

Overall, it's about second chances.

"In some cases have been incarcerated they have served time in jail, they've done different treatment programs this is after they've successfully moved on from everything and get that off of their record,"

At least 15,000 people pre-registered for the summit in hopes of getting their records expunged.

Immigration attorney Hisrael Carranza had previously been through the process and was on hand to support others doing the same.

"Wanting to help people, the dream that I could use my negative experience to help others and also empathize with them as they're going through difficult situations," he shared.

The SEG Foundation believes the summit is all about championing others.



"I think it's a life-changing experience for sure," Carranza added. "Having a criminal record can be the difference between whether you get a job or not. Whether you can rent a house."

And Carranza remains grateful that he was able to go through expungement.

"Record results now really show who I am, which is somebody that has changed," he shared.

According to Clean Slate Utah, 1 in 4 Utahns have a criminal record.

"[Expungement means] financial freedom for people, it can mean they volunteer into their children's schools, they can get the job that they wanted, they can use their college degree because they got rid of their criminal record," explained Clean Slate Utah executive director Destiny Garcia. "It's given people the chance to true freedom."

The National Basketball Social Justice Coalition adds that the summit is about believing and investing in people and making second chances happen.

"Change is possible," said Carranza, "and you have hope and there's a light at the end of the tunnel."