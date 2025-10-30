Fall Back this Sunday! How sunrise and sunset times in Utah are affected by the change

SALT LAKE CITY — This Sunday at 2:00 a.m., we will "fall back" one hour on the clock to Mountain Standard Time. The change in the clocks is also a time experts suggest people replace the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

FOX 13 News

The fall back officially ends Daylight Saving Time, which began on March 9.

Here's how it will affect the sunrise and sunset times in Utah:

FOX 13 News

While many are ready to celebrate the shot at an extra hour's sleep, the majority of Americans appear to be opposed to changing the clocks. The Associated Press reports that a new AP-NORC poll has only 12% of U.S. adults in favor of the current system.

In that poll, 47% of adults stated that they were opposed to the current system. Another 40% were neutral on the topic.

The United States first started using the time shift during World War I, and then took up the practice again in World War II. In 1966, Congress passed a law allowing states to decide if they would have daylight saving time.

Currently, only Arizona and Hawaii are the only holdouts to the time shift.

There have been calls for the U.S. and Utah to stop making the twice-yearly changes, including a piece of legislation that stalled in the Senate in 2022.

FOX 13 News

Whether or not the clocks change, we will continue to lose daylight over the next month. The amount of daylight on Thursday will be about 10 hours and 29 minutes. However, in just one month, that time in the daylight drops to 9 hours and 8 minutes.

We go back to Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 8, 2026.