Fall Equinox, blue moon, wheelchairs and MORE happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured.

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

IRON COUNTY

Parowan Gap Fall Equinox - This Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Parowan Gap Historic Site will host a FREE event featuring a Fall Equinox presentation at the Gap followed by a walk to the Fall Equinox Carine at 7:00 p.m. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Wheelchair Palooza - This Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Lone Peak Skate Park will host a FREE event featuring program opportunities centered around adaptive recreation. The event will also be featuring performances and demonstrations by Aaron Fotheringham "Wheelz" from Nitro Circus. Follow the link for more information.

Carmelite Fair - This Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Carmelite monastery will host a FREE event featuring food and live entertainment, family activities, live and silent auctions, homemade Carmelite candies and MORE. Follow the link for more information.

Blue Moon Festival - This Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Hollaay Village Plaza will host a FREE event featuring live music performances, arts and crafts vendor booths, interactive community art projects, food trucks and more. Follow the link for more information.

9th & 9th Street Festival - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., 900 East and 900 South will host a FREE event featuring live music, family activities, community resources, local vendors and more. Follow the link for more information.

Mi Gente - This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Millcreek Common will host a FREE skating event featuring live performances, Latin food vendors, free dance and drumming workshops and more. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Native Nations Festival - This Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., The Orchard at University Place will host a FREE event featuring educational activities, performances and crafts of the native nations that call Utah home. Follow the link for more information.

Festival Latino de Payson - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center will host a FREE event featuring local cultural musicians and dance performers, food vendors, merchandise vendors and more. Follow the link for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Lions Dixie Roundup Parade - This Saturday at 9:00 a.m., 200 West Tabernacle will host the lineup featuring the 91st Annual Rodeo Parade and will proceed West to fill in and will end at the Dixie Sunbowl. Follow the link for more information.

Dixie Days Festival - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., St. George Town Square will host a FREE event featuring the Dixie Dash 2k and 4k, live entertainment, petting zoo, local vendors and more. Follow the link for more information.