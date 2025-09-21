Fall festival season begins; National Weather Service predicts warmer fall for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Fall is almost officially underway in Utah, and according to the National Weather Service, it looks like the Beehive State will experience warmer-than-normal temperatures this autumn season.

“We were hearing about that the other day. We were like, so excited,” said Harry Conde.

"Sometimes it does snow on like a random day in October, and then the fall sort of is over pretty quick. But when we heard it was a warm fall, we sort of like jumped, we were so happy,” added Loyyd Conde.

WATCH: Last day of summer forecast

Sunday Morning Weather Forecast

Loyyd and Harry Conde take weekly trips up the canyon just to see the leaves changing colors.

“We go up weekly just to see how close the leaves are to changing, because it's close. If we're not in class or something, we'll just drive up there and peek at the leaves,” Loyyd said.

The NWSNWS said Utah should see these comfortable conditions all the way up into November, which gives residents a longer time to enjoy the leaves and fall activities this year.

“We have a bunch of trees in the front of my house, and they drop and then we get a big pile of them, and then we jump in them,” said 10-year-old Adriana Petersen.

“The leaves turn different colors, and it’s cool, all the colors turn…. orange, red, and it's cool because I like red. It’s one of my favorite colors,” said 9-year-old Jacoby Ellsworth.

The NWS also said it will be drier than normal when it comes to precipitation this fall, which means residents will be able to enjoy all the outdoor activities Utah has to offer.

“The mountains are just so pretty. It cools down up there,” Loyyd said.

"It's a great place to escape from the heat in the valley. It's awesome,” Harry added.

"We go off-road and camp up there with some buddies. It’s just all beautiful. No matter where you go, it's breathtaking,” Loyyd said.