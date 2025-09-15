Fallen Tremonton officers honored at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Senate floor

ARLINGTON, Va. — The two Tremonton Garland police officers killed in the line of duty last month were honored in the nation's capital, at both the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the U.S. Senate floor.

Utah Sen. John Curtis laid a wreath in honor of Sgt. Lee Sorensen and Ofc. Eric Estrada last week at Arlington National Cemetery. The officers were shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence call on Aug. 17,

After the ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Curtis paid tribute to Sorensen and Estrada in a speech on the Senate floor.

"Their loss has left a hole not just in their families, but in Tremonton, and across Utah," said Curtis.

The senator shared how Sorenson was known as "steady and kind," while Estrada was a husband and father "known for his humor and compassion." He explained to his Senate colleagues that the Tremonton Garland Police Department is made up of just 17 people, and that none stopped to grieve as they carried out their responsibilities to protect the public.

"We all know policing is never easy. Officers step into the unknown, often with seconds, or less, to decide between life and death," said Curtis. "Domestic calls are among the most dangerous. That night in Tremonton, Lee and Eric faced lethal fire. Yet their courage saved lives. A deputy and his K-9 were injured but survived. Others made it home because Lee and Eric did not."

Curtis pledged to "ensure that Lee and Eric are remembered not as headlines, but as symbols of Utah values and American courage," adding that he is committed to working for solutions to better support law enforcement personnel.