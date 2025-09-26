FanX, fall festivals, giant pumpkins and MORE happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

IRON COUNTY

Giant Pumpkin Festival - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., The Center Street Historic District in Logan will host a FREE event featuring live music, food, family activities, giant pumpkin displays and more. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Sandy City Heritage Festival - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Main Street Park will host a FREE event featuring a horse parade, music, food vendors, bounce houses, face painting and more. Follow the link for more information.

Marmalade Jam Fest - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., the Marmalade Branch Public Library will host a FREE event featuring live music, bounce house, local food and artist vendors, interactive art activities, Jam & Pie Competition and more. Follow the link for more information.

FanX Comic Convention - This Saturday the Salt Palace Convention Center will host the final day for the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, featuring guest celebrities, vendors, photo opportunities, and more. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Wings and Wheels - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Spanish Fork Airport will host a family-friendly event featuring iconic World War II aircraft, an aerobatic airshow lineup, exotic and vintage car displays, autocross racing and taxiway speed runs. Follow the link for ticket prices, online purchase information, and more details. Tickets at the gate will cost an additional $5 per person.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Swiss Days - This Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the Santa Clara Town Hall will host a FREE event featuring a parade, car show, family activities, food vendors, yodeling contest, bingo and more. Follow the link for more information.