Fatal shooting confirmed in Salt Lake City, person of interest detained

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in an industrial area just south of the airport that occurred after an altercation between two people.

Police said they received a call of a shooting at 4:09 p.m. in the area of 3200 West Decade Drive. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found one male with a gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving measures being performed, the man died on the scene.

One person of interest has been detained and a weapon has been found, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Salt Lake City Police Department Scene at fatal shooting near 3200 West Decade Drive.

Police say there is no threat to the public, but have released no other details on the shooting.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story