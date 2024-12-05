Festival of Trees extra special for 11-year-old cancer survivor

SANDY, Utah — Every moment Ali Thackeray spends with her daughter, Ruby, is special, especially because there was a time when she didn't know how many more moments they'd have.

Ruby was diagnosed with Melanoma at just three years old.

"Eight years ago, I was thinking about what her funeral would look like — I mean that's how serious it was," Ali said. "After you go through an experience where your kid is so sick, or they say bump up your Make-a-Wish trip because they think your child's time is short, you wake up with that, 'Oh, I'm so glad we have one more day.'"

Ruby is now 11, beautiful and happy, and her mom says there's no evidence of disease thanks to the care she received at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital. She likes playing soccer, doing crafts, and giving back.

The annual Festival of Trees is one way Ruby can incorporate all three hobbies.

The fundraiser event features over 550 decorated trees, wreaths, gingerbread houses, and more available for purchase or bid.

"I was so happy to come here on decorating day because I've never been here before and then there was like Christmas music and it was so happy in here," Ruby said Thursday.

Festival of Trees co-chair Jonique Dyer says

"I feel like the people that come here, they want to give back in some way, they have family members who have been at the hospital, friends, neighbors and they just see how much good can be done," event co-chair Jonique Dyer said.

Ruby hopes the tree she helped decorate will do some good, too, even picking some of her favorite things for the tree like pickles, Skittles, and a giraffe.

"She has been very aware of her tree and hoping and wishing and maybe even praying that someone will buy her tree because she wants so badly for our efforts to help 'Primaries'," Ali said.

For Ruby, giving back doesn't stop after the festival end as she wants to be a child life specialist when she grows up.

"I remember going to appointments and I didn't feel like I could plan out our life more than 3 months ahead," her mom shared. "To think about her next birthday or no way would I ever think about her getting her driver's license and going to middle school.

"And now I picture all of those things and her going to college and being a child life specialist one day."

