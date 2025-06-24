Fireworks sales begin in Utah as wildfire worries intensify

SALT LAKE CITY — Fireworks sales began Tuesday in Utah ahead of the July 4 and Pioneer Day holidays, just as concerns over the multiple destructive wildfires burning around the state continue to rise.

Starting Tuesday, vendors can now sell state-approved fireworks at various locations, although they cannot be set off until the calendar moves closer to the holidays. Current sales will be allowed through July 25.

The window to discharge personal fireworks has been cut back to the following 8 days:



JULY 2-5 (Between 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., midnight on 7/4)

JULY 22-25 (Between 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., midnight on 7/24)

Although the holidays are a popular time to set off fireworks, the concern this year stems from the dry conditions seen around Utah, which is the fuel for quick fire starts. As of Tuesday, three large wildfires are burning in the southern portion of the state, including the Forsyth Fire that has destroyed over a dozen homes and remains 0% contained.

While visiting the area affected by the Forsyth Fire over the weekend, Gov. Spencer Cox implored Utah residents and visitors to be safe with fireworks and consider ditching them altogether in hopes of keeping the state fire-free.

"I just can't emphasize it enough. This is one of those years where... go to the big fireworks show, the professional displays, and just hold off on your personal fireworks," Cox said.

Officials ask anyone who chooses to light personal fireworks to do so in clear, open spaces that are away from structures and dry vegetation, and to have a water source nearby to quickly douse any flames.

Those found guilty of discharging fireworks during the legal time periods face a fine of up to $1,000.

Below is a map showing the Fireworks Restriction areas for Salt Lake County and Eagle Mountain in Utah County: