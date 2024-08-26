First human case of West Nile Virus detected in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Health Department is reporting this year's first human case of West Nile Virus has been detected in the county.

The patient is an unidentified female. There is no word on where the woman may have contracted the disease, which can cause mild to severe illness resulting in death.

West Nile Virus had previously been detected in mosquitoes in parts of south Salt Lake County, but the human case is the first reported in Salt Lake or Utah counties.

“We are reporting the first human case of West Nile Virus in a human of the 2024 season. West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans by mosquito bite,” said Eric Edwards, Executive Director with the Utah County Health Department. “People should take extra caution when enjoying outdoor activities. Follow the Ds to avoid mosquito bites.”

The "D's" mentioned by Edwards are as follows:



DRAIN : Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs

: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs DAWN and DUSK : Limit your time outdoors during these times when mosquitos are most active. are times to avoid being outside

and : Limit your time outdoors during these times when mosquitos are most active. are times to avoid being outside DEET : Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellents and follow instructions

: Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellents and follow instructions DRESS : Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors

: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors DOOR: Door and window screens should be in good working condition

There is no specific treatment or vaccine to treat West Nile Virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was briefly hospitalized recently after contracting West Nile Virus.