FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff a smashing success at BYU

PROVO, Utah — Crowds cheered, hollered, and proudly showed up in shades of blue to Utah’s first-ever FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff at BYU in Provo on Saturday.

The pregame show, set outside LaVell Edwards Stadium on campus, drew in hundreds of dedicated Cougar fans ahead of the game between No. 14 BYU and Arizona.

Fans showed up front and center to support their beloved home team.

Andy, a student at BYU, couldn’t believe the Big Noon kickoff was set in his hometown.

“It’s pretty awesome,” he said. “I’ve seen and watched shows like this growing up and it’s cool for them to come to BYU.”

During the tailgate, Cosmo the Cougar made a grand entrance by parachuting into the crowd Saturday morning.

Another BYU fan, Preston, decided to spend his 17th birthday at the game on Saturday.

“I mean, what else could you want?” he said.