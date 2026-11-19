SALT LAKE CITY — A fresh round of snow is giving Utah ski resorts a much-needed boost as they prepare to welcome skiers back to the slopes.

Tuesday night’s storm brought significant snowfall to resorts in the Cottonwood canyons, helping improve conditions and, in at least one case, allowing the ski season to begin earlier than expected.

Skiers rejoice as the season begins with the opening of Brian Head Resort:

Skiers rejoice as the season begins with the opening of Brian Head Resort

Solitude Mountain Resort reported receiving 16 inches of snow from the storm. Combined with an expanded snowmaking operation, the fresh powder allowed the resort to move its opening day up by one day, from Friday to Thursday.

“Our new and improved expanded snowmaking is fired up,” said Alex Wheeler with Solitude. “All our guns are filling the trails with fresh snow, adding to last night’s storm.”

At Alta Ski Area, the storm brought 19 inches of snow as crews continued preparing the mountain for opening day.

“We’re blowing snow. We’re moving snow around with the snowcats,” said Lexi Dowdall with Alta. “Our ski patrol had to run avalanche mitigation routes this morning, so things are happening.”

Alta previously pushed back its opening day and is now planning to open Nov. 25. Despite the delay, Dowdall said the latest snowfall is bringing some optimism after a challenging previous season.

Alta averages about 550 inches of snowfall each year, according to Dowdall, but received only 321 inches last season.

That lack of snow had an impact that extended beyond conditions on the mountain.

“I think last year was a tough season, starting out with warm temperatures, difficult for all mountains, including Solitude, to make snow,” Wheeler said, "Solitude’s a year-round business… kicking off the season early and staying open late really helps the revenue of the canyon for sure.”

The stakes extend beyond ski resorts themselves. Utah’s winter economy supports workers and businesses ranging from ski shops to hotels, restaurants, and other tourism-related industries.

“There’s folks you might not be thinking about, from the guy that’s tuning your skis to the housekeepers that are cleaning the hotel rooms,” Dowdall said. “There’s so many businesses here in Utah that rely on the snow, and they’re hoping and waiting for a better winter. And things are looking good so far.”

Dowdall said a strong winter could become even more important as Utah looks ahead to hosting the 2034 Winter Olympics and seeks to maintain its reputation as a winter destination.

“We really want to position Utah as a reliable and enjoyable place to come and visit in the winter,” she said. “So, a good winter puts a little wind in our sails, especially after the really tough winter we had last year.”

For Utah’s resorts and the businesses that depend on winter recreation, this week’s snowfall is an encouraging start. With more snow potentially on the way, mountain crews are now focused on getting the slopes ready and getting skiers back on the mountain.

For more information on Solitude's Opening Day, visit:

For more information on Alta's Opening Day, visit: