SALT LAKE CITY — Utah outpaces the nation and consistently competes for the lowest poverty rates in the country, but new U.S. Census Bureau data shows that's no longer true for Utah families headed by an adult 65 or older.

In 2025, an estimated 6.6% of Utah families with a householder (primary owner or renter in the family) 65 or older had incomes below the federal poverty line, according to the Census Bureau's American Community Survey. That's up from 4.1% in 2024.

That's about 11,600 senior-headed Utah families in poverty in 2025, up from roughly 6,600 the year before. Those totals are FOX 13 calculations based on the Census Bureau's family counts and rates.

The change among senior-led families was part of a broader increase in Utah. The share of all Utah families in poverty rose from 5.3% to 6.3%. At the same time, the national rate dipped from 8.5% to 8.2%.

The data does not explain why the rate rose.

The family figures cover two or more related people living together, so seniors who live alone are not included.