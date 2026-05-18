Gas prices jump another 11 cents per gallon in Utah, top national average

SALT LAKE CITY — The pain at the pump continues for Utahns as gas prices jumped by 11 cents over the last week, with the state topping the national average.

As of Monday afternoon, Utah's price for a gallon of regular gas stood at $4.59, up more than 42 cents from last month and $1.31 at the same time last year. AAA reports the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.51.

Among the state's larger cities, St. George features the most expensive gas in the state at $4.69 per gallon, while Salt Lake City has the lowest at $4.54.

The rise in gas prices came after national averages had lowered for a few days.

“The national average price of gasoline spent much of last week drifting lower after jumping early in the week as oil prices softened on hopes that diplomatic progress between the U.S. and Iran could help ease supply concerns,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, that optimism faded after President Trump’s meeting with China’s Xi Jinping failed to produce a breakthrough on Iran, while renewed warnings toward Tehran have helped push oil prices higher again.