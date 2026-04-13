Gas prices keep rising in Utah as Iran War remains unsettled

SALT LAKE CITY — With the ongoing Iran War remaining in flux and a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz threatening to cause additional angst, gas prices continued to rise across Utah over the last week.

According to GasBuddy, gas in Utah rose 4 cents per gallon during the previous week, with the average price for a gallon of gas standing at $4.18 as of Monday.

At $4.14 per gallon in Salt Lake City, drivers are now paying $1.03 more in the city than they did a year ago, and 58.7 cents over the average price last month. On Monday, the cheapest gas drivers could find in Salt Lake City was $3.83/

Other locations across the state experienced similar leaps in gas prices, including a jump of 6.5 cents in Ogden, where gas is now $4.19 per gallon, and in Provo, where prices rose 3.6 cents to $4.15 per gallon.

While the price of gas in Utah climbed over the week, the national average remained steady at $4.07 per gallon.

Oil prices surge as Trump orders blockade of Strait of Hormuz:

Oil prices surge after Trump orders blockade of Strait of Hormuz

As the conflict in the Middle East continues, no one should expect to find relief at the pump anytime soon.

"The move toward a full blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is compounding global supply concerns and risks further disrupting flows, which pushed oil prices sharply higher in Sunday night trading. As a result, gasoline prices are likely to jump again this week, with diesel expected to follow, until there is a meaningful restoration of shipping through the Strait," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

If and when the Iran War ends, President Trump warned Americans over the weekend that gas prices may not fall before the upcoming midterm elections. The New York Times reported the president told FOX News that gas prices "should be around the same" in November, and could be "a little bit higher."