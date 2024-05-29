Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gunnison Valley police chief placed on leave during investigation

Gunnison Valley Police Department
Gunnison Valley Police Department<br/>
Gunnison Valley Police Department
Posted at 3:29 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 17:29:14-04

GUNNISON, Utah — Chief Seth Hendrickson of the Gunnison Valley Police Department has been placed on leave, FOX 13 News has learned.

An attorney representing Gunnison Valley said another law enforcement agency is investigating Hendrickson, who has been the chief since 2021, but declined to elaborate on why.

Gunnison Valley protects the central Utah towns of Gunnison and Centerfield.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere