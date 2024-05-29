Gunnison Valley police chief placed on leave during investigation
GUNNISON, Utah — Chief Seth Hendrickson of the Gunnison Valley Police Department has been placed on leave, FOX 13 News has learned.
An attorney representing Gunnison Valley said another law enforcement agency is investigating Hendrickson, who has been the chief since 2021, but declined to elaborate on why.
Gunnison Valley protects the central Utah towns of Gunnison and Centerfield.
