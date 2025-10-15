Hear from new LDS Church leadership as Oaks officially named president

SALT LAKE CITY — Dallin H. Oaks was named the 18th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in an announcement from church headquarters in Salt Lake City on Monday.

With the passing of President Russell M. Nelson on Sept. 30, Oaks became the senior apostle in the church. His advancement to this new position was expected under church succession protocol.

Oaks named Henry B. Eyring as his first counselor. Eyring has served in the First Presidency with three previous church presidents.

D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve was called as second counselor. This marks a new assignment for Christofferson, who was called as an apostle in 2008.

"I confess this is not what I expected when I woke up this morning," Christofferson said. "But I am deeply honored by this calling, and the trust that it carries. At the same time I recognize I'm not called to be honored, but called to serve."

Eyring expressed gratitude for the appointment.

"I cannot express that gratitude that I feel for the trust... the trust from the Lord, and the trust that President Oaks has shown," Eyring said.

Jeffrey R. Holland, who had been serving as acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve, now takes the title of president of that quorum and becomes the next senior apostle behind Oaks.

"We love him, we have known him," Holland said of Oaks. "We have watched him be prepared. And have had the confirmation that that is the Lord's will."

Oaks addressed the global mission of the church in his remarks.

"The Lord still speaks through His servants," Oaks said. "There is much to be done, for our ministry is a ministry of all the children of God on the face of the earth. We pray for all. We seek to serve all, and we invoke the blessings of the Lord Jesus Christ upon all who seek to serve Him."

At 93 years old, Oaks is two months younger than Nelson was when he became church president. Combined, the new First Presidency has a total of 88 years of leading the church at its highest levels.

The vacancy in the Quorum of the Twelve created by Nelson's death was not addressed Tuesday. It's not known when a new apostle might be called.

