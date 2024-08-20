Heavy winds down massive tree in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — A strong storm cell that rolled through northern Utah late Monday brought heavy winds that downed power lines and knocked over trees, including a massive one in Layton.

The Layton Fire Department shared photos on social media of the large tree that had fallen on top of a house, causing major damage to the roof and entire structure.

Layton Fire Department

No one was injured in the incident.

Although several down power lines were reported, outages were very low across Utah early Tuesday, with Rocky Mountain Power showing only about 150 customers without service as of 6:45 a.m.

Layton Fire Department

Conditions across Utah are expected to be drier Tuesday as moisture decreases and thunderstorms become much less likely, especially along the Wasatch Front.

However, monsoonal moisture starts to move back into southern Utah Wednesday, and spreads north later in the week, bringing another chance of storms.