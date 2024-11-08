Here's how to protect your home from natural gas leak incidents

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Since the moment a teen was killed inside a South Jordan home explosion caused by a natural gas leak, many have shared concerns about the safety of their own homes.

"When you consider, statistically, and I mean the statistics are so cold in a situation like this, statistically, your chances of having this happen in your home are incredibly remote," explained Utah State Fire Marshal Ted Black.

While home explosions caused by leaks in the state are extremely rare, Black urges homeowners to take precautions when it comes to natural gas.

"We highly recommend that you keep all storage away from gas appliances, at three feet away from your furnace and your water heater, and fireplace if you have one," he said.

RAW VIDEO: Home explosion that killed teen caught on video

Utahns should also make sure to properly maintain all appliances.

Black said investigators are still working to determine the source of the natural gas leak in South Jordan, as well as its ignition source.

"We pin it down, we can correct it and then insure that it doesn’t happen again," he said. "And that’s the goal here. We investigate fires to make things better for people."