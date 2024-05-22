Here's where Salt Lake City ranks in latest 'Best Places to Live' report

SALT LAKE CITY — Although the same outlet awarded Utah as the best state in the country earlier this month, the U.S. News & World Report apparently does not have the same high praise for its capital city.

In fact, Salt Lake City was ranked below dozens of cities from across the Midwest, the South, and even... BOISE, IDAHO.

In the list of 150 major American cities, Salt Lake was placed at #33 in the 2024-2025 rankings.

How could that be, when it's the biggest city in the USN's very own appointed #1 state?

SLC received a 6.5 out of 10 overall score, with the rankings taking into account quality of life, value or affordability of the city, desirability and the job market index.

In the quality of life category, Salt Lake City received a score of 6.4. In the value category, the city got a 6.8

The report highlighted Utah's cost of living, which is slightly lower than comparable cities. However, Utah's housing market is tough to crack as prices are higher than the national median, the report indicates.

State rankings, released earlier this month, analyzed slightly different criteria, looking at natural environment, fiscal stability, education, infrastructure, health care, economy, opportunity and crime and corrections.

Though SLC isn't topping the list, it is an improvement from last year's rankings, when the city placed 58 overall. Still, it's not the highest SLC has ever ranked, landing at No. 23 in 2021 and 2022.

This year, Naples, Florida was ranked as the best place to live with an overall score of 7.1. Boise was right behind, taking the silver medal and placing second with a score of 7.0