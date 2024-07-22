Hiker dies near Utah state park after distress call over lack of water, high temperatures

HURRICANE, Utah — A hiker who was in distress over a lack of water and high temperatures in southern Utah died Sunday on a trail near a state park. It is the latest heat-related death reported during a scorching summer in the state.

After receiving the distress call, Hurricane City police officers found the unidentified 56-year-old woman unresponsive on the trail near Quail Creek State Park. Despite performing life saving measures, the woman died on the scene.

Temperatures in the area were 106 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of the report.

The hiker is the latest person to have died from heat-related issues in Utah this summer.

Earlier this month, a father and daughter were found dead in Canyonlands National Park after running out of water while on a hike in triple-digit temperatures. The same weekend, a 30-year-old woman died after being found unconscious in Snow Canyon State Park.

Video below details events leading up to death of father, daughter in Canyonlands: