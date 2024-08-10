Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hiker injured by falling boulder in Little Cottonwood Canyon

pfeifferhorn.JPG
Rick Bork | FOX 13 News
File photo: Pfeifferhorn Peak in Little Cottonwood Canyon
pfeifferhorn.JPG
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A woman was injured by a falling boulder Saturday morning in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said the 23-year-old victim was hiking Pfeifferhorn Peak around 9:40 a.m. when a rock, about the size of a mini-fridge, broke loose and hit her, knocking her off the trail.

Although her injuries were minor, officials say she had to be helped down the mountain by a search and rescue team. The crew was dropped off near her location by a helicopter, then helped her down the mountain on foot. Once they reached the bottom, she drove herself to the hospital.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere