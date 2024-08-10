Hiker injured by falling boulder in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A woman was injured by a falling boulder Saturday morning in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said the 23-year-old victim was hiking Pfeifferhorn Peak around 9:40 a.m. when a rock, about the size of a mini-fridge, broke loose and hit her, knocking her off the trail.

Although her injuries were minor, officials say she had to be helped down the mountain by a search and rescue team. The crew was dropped off near her location by a helicopter, then helped her down the mountain on foot. Once they reached the bottom, she drove herself to the hospital.