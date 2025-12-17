Homicide investigation under way after human bones found in Elko County, Nevada

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. — Police are investigating after human bones were found in the Nevada desert over the weekend.

The Elko County Sheriff's Office said they were called to an area near Devil's Gate, located north of I-80, after someone reported finding bones.

Officials did not say how exactly the bones were found, nor by whom.

Deputies responded and confirmed that the bones were human. They said the remains were buried in a shallow grave.

The initial investigation was unable to determine how long the skeletal remains had been buried. They have not identified the individual, but a full autopsy is being conducted.

The sheriff's office said they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with potentially helpful information about the case is urged to call the sheriff's office's tip line: 775-748-1684. They can also submit a Tip through the Elko County Sheriff’s app.