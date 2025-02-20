How do Utah firefighters train for disasters like Wyoming tunnel crash?

MAGNA, Utah — Following last week's deadly tunnel crash and fire in Wyoming, Unified Fire Authority gave FOX 13 News an inside look at how they train for intense situations.

Firefighters need to be prepared for various calls, which are sometimes routine but other times they end up being the "call of a career,” explained Benjamin Porter with UFA.

On Wednesday, training took place under the most intense temperatures inside a simulator.

"...we have it lined out with some combustibles, just some particle board. we create a fire environment and it moves above [firefighters],” explained UFA fire training specialist Sean Garrett.

It's called “Flash Over" fire training.

“As soon as everything rises to the temperature that is its ignition temperature, it’ll all ignite simultaneously so these recruits will get to experience would like to have a full room that’s completely flaming combustion above them,” Garrett said.

Raw drone video below shows aftermath of incident inside Green River Tunnel:

FULL VIDEO: Drone shows devastation left behind in Wyoming tunnel

Nearly three dozen new recruits went through the training with the help of leaders like Garrett, simulating a "Flash Over" in a matter of a few minutes in the 12-by-12 room.

“[Trainees] feel like temperatures are decreasing," shared Garrett, "but what’s going on in the actual fire room or the compartment on fire is growing in intensity and violence.”

The training is all for future firefighters to understand the flames' evolution into late stages.

“A really good visual understanding of what to expect when you’re feeling the heat in front of you, on top of you, on the sides of you, that something needs to change and we need to cool that space with our fire streams,” added Garrett.

What the trainees go through now prepares first responders to be ready for any critical situation.

“We’re out here training every single day," said Porter. "It’s our responsibility as your first responders that we are mission-ready for anything that you might call 911 for.”

All the training helps guide young men and women to serve Utah communities with confidence.

“Takes a lot of mental and physical toughness to get through," Garrett said, "it’s all circled around them being prepared for the ultimate emergency that somebody’s having for us to be able to show up and solve the problem.”