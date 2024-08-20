How much did it cost Utah to conduct execution of Taberon Honie?

SALT LAKE CITY — Several weeks after Taberon Honie was put to death for the 1998 murder of his ex-girlfriend's mother, the state of Utah has released how much it cost to carry out the execution.

The Utah Department of Corrections released the cost breakdown for the execution on the morning of Aug. 8, with the total reaching $288,685.29

According to the line items, the biggest cost was for "Medical services and supplies" at $260,906.58, which included a charge of $200,000 alone for the dose of pentobarbital used to kill Honie.

Another charge of $16,804.84 was for "Event expenses (supplies and equipment," as well as $10,973.86 that covered "Personnel and overtime" used to staff the execution.

The state had originally planned on using multi-drug combination of ketamine, fentanyl and potassium chloride to carry out the death sentence, but switched to pentobarbital when faced with possible legal challenges from Honie's defense team.

After being imprisoned for over 25 years, Honie was pronounced dead at 12:25 a.m. after receiving the lethal injection. He had been convicted and sentenced to die for breaking into the home of Claudia Benn and slitting her throat and sexually assaulting her.