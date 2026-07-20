Hybrid fireworks ban to be in effect for Pioneer Day across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The fireworks ban in place across Utah for the Fourth of July holiday will be altered for Pioneer Day on Friday, allowing local mayors to decide whether their cities will enforce it.

Gov. Spencer Cox said Monday that he will issue an emergency order banning fireworks on Pioneer Day, just as he did for the Fourth of July, with a provision allowing it to be lifted in local communities.

Cox once again warned about the use of fireworks as wildfires continue to burn across the state. He said conditions remain dangerous in Utah, although some communities have recently received more rain in a day than they had in the previous three months.

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