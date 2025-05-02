Woman who kidnapped Elizabeth Smart arrested for violating probation

SALT LAKE CITY — Wanda Barzee, the woman who kidnapped Elizabeth Smart, has been arrested for violating the terms of her probation as a registered sex offender.

According to court documents, Barzee, 79, was arrested on April 9 after she was found at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. Conditions of Barzee's parole from the Smart case prohibit her from going to any community parks.

When apprehended, Barzee told the officer that she went to the park because "she was commanded to by the lord," and that she likes to "sit on benches and feed ducks."

Barzee also admitted to having been "commanded" to also Sugar House Park.

In 2002, Barzee and her husband, Brian David Mitchell, kidnapped the 14-year-old Smart from her home, holding her captive for nine months. After she pleaded guilty in 2009, Barzee spent nearly nine years in prison until she was released on parole in Sept. 2018.

Mitchell is serving a life sentence in federal prison.