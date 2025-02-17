In shadow of tunnel tragedy, Wyoming community comes together to help others

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — As investigators still attempt to sort out what caused Friday's crash inside the Green River Tunnel, leaving three people dead, local Wyoming communities are doing what they can to help others.

"It's all because of the community," shared local business owner Sandi Carter. "All the people here they just, they all will pitch in and do whatever to help anybody."

Just a few miles down the road from Green River, sits the tight-knit community of Rock Springs.

"Sometimes my kids tell me, 'Dad, you want to live here forever,' and I say I do," explained Cory Gardner, co-owner of the Santa Fe Southwest Grill.

The tunnel accident hit close to home for people like Gardner as Rock Springs local, Daryn Macy, was severely injured in the crash. So in a time of trouble and tragedy, the town came together to create fundraisers and collect donations.

"It's very unique that it comes together very quickly and helps out those in need for sure," Gardner said.

Gardner's restaurant is hosting a fundraiser next week, which comes after the staff offered to give up their own earnings to help their friend. Right down the street, the Grounded Moon, a local spa, is another business putting its neighbors first and opening its doors.

"The more people that I talked to then the more we knew the people involved who we knew, and it was just awful," Carter said. "The smoke billowing out and, gosh, you just didn't know what was going to happen."

The Grounded Moon is offering a sound bath and healing session to help raise money for Macy and her family.

"The hope is that she recovers," Carter shared, "and her family has strength in this situation."

"It's the very least we can do," added Gardner. "I believe it makes everyone contribute feel good, it could've been them but they're able to help and contribute to someone else."