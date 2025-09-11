Inside the investigation to find UVU suspect and what shooting scene reveals

OREM, Utah — The deadly shooting of Charlie Kirk has left investigators racing to find answers.

“Law enforcement will literally be working on this 24/7 on this case," explained former FBI agent Greg Rogers. "They’re going to be assets from Orem PD, Utah Valley Police Department, state police, the FBI, the ATF. Everybody is working together and they’re going to be working around-the-clock shifts.”

Not only a former FBI agent, Rogers is also a professor teaching at Utah Valley University, where Wednesday's shooting occurred.

“Our profilers from the Behavioral Science Unit are very adept at this, and looking at a crime scene, you can learn a good amount about the subject,” he explained.

ATF, police go door-to-door in Orem neighborhood searching for surveillance footage:

ATF, police go door-to-door in Orem neighborhood searching for video footage

Rogers explained how details from the shooting scene reveal more than you think.

“For instance, you can make determinations about [the shooter's] intelligence, their pre-operation planning. Post-operation planning," shared Rogers. "Again, this individual showed some pre-operation planning skills; he picked a spot that he had an obvious line of sight to Mr. Kirk. He had some ability with the firearm.”

But there were also mistakes, Rogers added.

“He didn’t wear a mask, which I’m very surprised about. He left the firearm and cartridges. Again, the palm print and the forearm print. Those are huge mistakes,” he said.

While investigators continue the search for a suspect, safety experts are sharing how the tragedy is a reminder to the community to watch out for their surroundings.

“Gone are the days that we can see something and not say something," said John Sullivan. "I would hate to have blood on my hands for being able to see something that, even for a couple seconds, can change the outcome of a fatality count or injury count.”

Sullivan is Chief Operating Officer for A.L.I.V.E,, a live-action shooter survival training program. He’s worked events with Charlie Kirk in the past and shared how the political activist had worn body armor in the past.

“He knew the threat that he faced every day and stood against it in what he believed in,” Sullivan said.

The FBI is urging the community to send in tips to help in their search for answers.